Budget To Indulge: Plan Your Festive Spends To Not Break The Bank

Most of us are guilty of overspending or being more emotional in our spending during festive seasons. The season of giving inflates spending more than what a normal monthly budget accounts for.

Your little cousin’s tiny hand will tug on your pants and point at a sweet box with asking eyes. A few pricey kurtas will gain a place in the cart because your spouse says everyone at the office will wear fancy clothes.

Not going empty-handed to a relative’s place will cost you a few bucks. The price drop on the sneakers for the festival sale will make them look good enough to splurge on.