From Rs 5 Lakh-Loan To Rs 12 Crore-Portfolio: Man Reveals Secrets Of Building Assets

An Indian entrepreneur who moved to the United States in 2007 as a student with an education loan of Rs 5 lakh has now accumulated assets worth over Rs 12 crore with a steady passive income.

In a Reddit post, the man in his 40s revealed how he built wealth after returning to India from the United States. When he moved to the US, his father was already managing a debt of around Rs 40 lakh, as per the Reddit post.

He revealed that while pursuing his master's, he didn’t take up a job. Instead, he started a software company and began taking projects from clients across different countries.

"At that time, I took a loan of about Rs 5 lakhs for my studies and my dad was already managing around Rs 40 lakhs of debt," he wrote.

"Instead of taking up a job after graduation, I started a small software company while still studying and began picking up projects from different countries," he added.