From Rs 5 Lakh-Loan To Rs 12 Crore-Portfolio: Man Reveals Secrets Of Building Assets
The Redditor mentioned that within 13 years, his business flourished and he managed to clear his family's debts.
An Indian entrepreneur who moved to the United States in 2007 as a student with an education loan of Rs 5 lakh has now accumulated assets worth over Rs 12 crore with a steady passive income.
In a Reddit post, the man in his 40s revealed how he built wealth after returning to India from the United States. When he moved to the US, his father was already managing a debt of around Rs 40 lakh, as per the Reddit post.
He revealed that while pursuing his master's, he didn’t take up a job. Instead, he started a software company and began taking projects from clients across different countries.
"At that time, I took a loan of about Rs 5 lakhs for my studies and my dad was already managing around Rs 40 lakhs of debt," he wrote.
"Instead of taking up a job after graduation, I started a small software company while still studying and began picking up projects from different countries," he added.
In addition to this, he even purchased a home in the US and invested in real estate. Following his father's death in 2016, he moved back to India and settled in Pune to secure better opportunities for his children and to take care of his mother, he wrote.
So, over the years, he invested in various fields, including real estate, gold, cash reserves and stocks. He opened up about his current investment portfolio, which consists of two offices for Rs 3 crore that bring in Rs 1 lakh a month, residential apartments worth Rs 2 crore that bring in Rs 34,000 a month, and his ancestral agricultural land worth Rs 2 crore.
In addition, he owns a self-occupied apartment worth Rs 2 crore, cash reserves of about Rs 50 lakh, stocks worth Rs 2 crore with yearly dividends of around Rs 2 lakh, and gold amounting to Rs 1 crore. His software firm provides him with the majority of his active income, which is Rs 80 lakhs per year.
His current investments fetch him a steady passive income of Rs 1.5 lakh a month.
He explained that he invested a large amount in mutual funds, particularly small-cap funds. "Whatever I’m saving, I’m putting mainly into small-cap mutual funds. They are high risk, but I’m at a stage where I can afford to take risks with a portion of my money," he wrote.
In addition, he is making investments in foreign mutual funds as a hedge against any slowdown in the Indian market.
He concluded the post by saying that a person should prefer living in a place where they can save the most and focus on building financial independence. "Once you cross 40, you should be working only if you want to—not because you have to. That freedom is worth more than anything else," the Reddit post mentioned.