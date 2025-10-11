From Coins To ETFs: Modern Ways To Buy Gold This Dhanteras

1. Physical Gold

You can buy gold coins and jewellery. When buying the yellow metal, it is crucial to select jewellery or coins bearing the BIS hallmark.

It assures the purity of the gold. Making charges typically range from 5% to 20%. Choosing simpler styles or opting for coins can significantly lower these additional costs.

2. Digital Gold

Digital gold presents a simple and convenient way to invest in gold in small amounts. The gold is securely held by the platform until you decide to transform it into physical form or sell it. This method offers investors a flexible alternative without the hassle of managing physical storage.

3. Gold ETFs

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) invest directly in physical gold, allowing investors to benefit from movements in gold prices without holding the metal itself. These funds can be traded on stock exchanges just like shares, provided the investor has a demat account. They offer excellent liquidity.

Gold ETFs can only be bought or sold during market hours. Additionally, they are passively managed with low expense ratios, making them a cost-effective investment option.