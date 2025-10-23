'History Repeats': CA Recalls 2011 Silver Crash To Warn Investors Against Greed, Cites THIS Timeless Rule

On April 29, 2011, silver settled for about $47.9 per ounce, its highest since 1980. Excitement was widespread, with calls for silver to $100 next ringing on social media. The metal had spiked almost 400% over three years. Each downturn was snapped up and warnings were ignored.

However, things changed soon. After the news of Osama Bin Laden’s killing in May 2011, global risk appetite disappeared. Commodities collapsed. Kaushik said that MCX opened down by 4% and silver fell from $48 to $33 in just five sessions. “A 31% crash faster than many could react.” The unexpected decline caused margin calls, broker panic and client defaults.

September 2011 saw more chaos. Silver fell sharply from $44 to $26 in around 15 sessions, a 40% decline that took even seasoned traders by surprise. The metal that used to be called “white gold” seemed very fragile, Kaushik added.

Fast forward to today, silver continues to surprise with sudden moves. Recently, MCX silver futures dropped nearly 10% in a single day, from Rs 1,70,000 to Rs 1,53,000 per kilogram. “Different times, same market emotions. Markets forget, but history repeats,” Kaushik said.