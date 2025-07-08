Frequent Traveller? Top Five Low-Cost Credit Cards For Airport Lounge Access
A credit card with complimentary lounge access is ideal for those who travel frequently but don’t want to splurge on a premium card.
Whenever you have to catch a flight, you are expected to be at the airport at least a few hours before the scheduled departure time. In such a scenario, airport lounge access makes your journey comfortable. You can comfortably rest and enjoy food and beverages while waiting for your flight.
That’s why many people look for complimentary lounge access whenever they get a credit card. For frequent travellers a credit card with complimentary lounge access could be the most useful.
Here’s a look at some of the credit cards which offer complimentary lounge access to card holders.
Top Five Credit Cards For Lounge Access
1. IDFC FIRST Select Credit Card
The IDFC FIRST Select Credit Card offers up to two complimentary visits to domestic airport lounges in every quarter upon spending Rs 20,000 in the previous calendar month. It comes with a forex markup of 1.99%.
The IDFC First Bank also offers other deals and discounts on spending using the credit card. The best part is that there is no joining or annual fee for the IDFC FIRST Select Credit Card.
2. Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card
This card offers up to four domestic and eight international lounge visits every year. It has a joining and renewal fee of Rs 1,499.
3. Axis Bank ACE Credit Card
You can visit airport lounges at domestic airports four times a year with the Axis Bank ACE Credit Card. Apart from this, the card offers 5% cashback on bill payments done through Google Pay.
It comes with a joining and annual fee of Rs 499.
4. Kotak Royale Signature Credit Card
The Kotak Royale Signature Credit Card provides two complimentary domestic lounge visits per quarter. It also offers a 1% fuel surcharge waiver on transactions ranging between Rs 500 and Rs 5,000.
The card comes with a joining fee of Rs 1,499 and an annual fee of Rs 999.
5. HSBC Live+ Credit Card
With the HSBC Live+ Credit Card, you can visit domestic airport lounges four times in a calendar year, meaning once every quarter. The card has a joining fee of Rs 999 and an annual fee of Rs 999. However, the fees can be waived on the spending of Rs 2 lakh or more in a year.
To conclude, you must select a credit card based on your priorities. For example, while some may need a card suited to international travel, others may find cards that offer domestic airport lounge access more preferable. Further, it is important to verify the lounge network of a credit card before applying as all lounges may not be available at every airport.