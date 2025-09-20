Finance For Freelancers: Amid Rising Uncertainty, A Guide To Stay Afloat And Build Wealth

Jatin Raut (name changed), a software engineer, has been freelancing since the pandemic. The choice was thrust on him, and he was supposed to move to Australia in 2020, but with lockdowns the job offer vanished.

"Later, I didn’t want to join another job in India, because I was tired of a corporate life. So, I started freelancing and the offers were decent. Also, from my last job, I had my PF (provident fund) and gratuity, which created a little nest egg from it, and I built my finances from there," explained Raut.

In spite of starting off on a good base, it took him over a year to make as much as what he made on a monthly basis with a job. "The only reason I could manage is because I had a house and didn’t have to pay rent, and kept my expenses low even after the lockdowns ended. I eat only at home, go out little and even when I do, my needs are simple," Raut gives an idea on how freelancers have to save money to keep their heads above water.

With a frugal lifestyle, Raut manages to hold as much as seven–eight months of his monthly expenses as an emergency fund — in case work gets too sparse in the future, which is a definite possibility. "Having as much as six months' worth of expenses in the bank is non-negotiable for me. It gives you confidence as freelancing payments are staggered," he says.