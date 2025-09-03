Flipkart SBI Credit Card Launched: Cashback, Fuel Surcharge Waiver And Other Benefits

SBI Cards and Payment Services has joined hands with Flipkart to launch a new co-branded credit card that provides several cashback rewards across e-commerce, travel, food delivery and entertainment websites. As per the official website of the SBI’s credit cards arm, the Flipkart SBI Credit Card provides cashback rewards in tiers based on varying categories of spending.

Transactions using the card via Flipkart and Cleartrip attract a cashback of 5%, whereas purchases on Myntra offer a maximum cashback of 7.5%. Besides, a 4% cashback is provided for transactions on leading online platforms like Zomato, Uber, Netmeds and PVR. On other eligible transactions, 1% cashback is offered.

New members are eligible to receive a welcome reward in the form of a Rs 250 Flipkart gift card, which is provided after the joining fee is realised.

The card also provides an annual fee reversal benefit. If cardholders spend Rs 3.5 lakh or more over the last year, the renewal fee of Rs 500 is waived.