Flipkart SBI Credit Card Launched: Cashback, Fuel Surcharge Waiver And Other Benefits
The Flipkart SBI Credit Card offers up to 7.5% cashback for shopping, travel, food delivery and entertainment.
SBI Cards and Payment Services has joined hands with Flipkart to launch a new co-branded credit card that provides several cashback rewards across e-commerce, travel, food delivery and entertainment websites. As per the official website of the SBI’s credit cards arm, the Flipkart SBI Credit Card provides cashback rewards in tiers based on varying categories of spending.
Transactions using the card via Flipkart and Cleartrip attract a cashback of 5%, whereas purchases on Myntra offer a maximum cashback of 7.5%. Besides, a 4% cashback is provided for transactions on leading online platforms like Zomato, Uber, Netmeds and PVR. On other eligible transactions, 1% cashback is offered.
New members are eligible to receive a welcome reward in the form of a Rs 250 Flipkart gift card, which is provided after the joining fee is realised.
The card also provides an annual fee reversal benefit. If cardholders spend Rs 3.5 lakh or more over the last year, the renewal fee of Rs 500 is waived.
Customers also get to enjoy a 1% fuel surcharge waiver at every petrol pump throughout India. This advantage is available on transactions between Rs 500 and Rs 4,000, excluding GST and extra charges. However, the waiver is capped at Rs 400 per billing cycle.
The Flipkart SBI Credit Card is equipped with a contactless payment feature, enabling customers to make routine purchases simply by tapping the card against a secure reader. The purchase is quick and easy, without having to produce the card or look for cash.
Additionally, features like the distinctive security key in VISA PayWave guarantee that only a single transaction is made, even if the card is tapped more than once.
Cardholders also enjoy the cash withdrawal facility using more than one million ATMs globally. Additionally, the card features add-on cards, making it possible for three family members to enjoy its benefits.
Regular payment needs are also covered by the Flipkart SBI Credit Card through the Easy Bill Pay facility, enabling transactions for utility bills like electricity and mobile phones directly through the card.
For big-ticket purchases, the card offers the Flexipay facility. Transactions above Rs 2,500 can be converted into equated monthly instalments within 30 days of purchase. This facility helps customers better manage their expenses and repayments.