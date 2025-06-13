Flight Delayed Or Cancelled? Complete Guide On How Travel Insurance Can Help You

From business and work to leisure and tourism, millions of people travel for various purposes daily, including frequent travellers among them. Booking flights is one of the most convenient means of travelling as it saves a lot of time and energy compared to other modes of transport. However, it also comes with its own set of uncertainties.

Due to various reasons, you may face an unexpected delay or cancellation in your flight. It can cost you a lot financially and throw your plans into disarray. Thankfully, you can protect yourself by buying travel insurance.

Here’s how it protects you if your flight gets delayed or cancelled.