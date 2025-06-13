Flight Delayed Or Cancelled? Complete Guide On How Travel Insurance Can Help You
Travel insurance provides much-needed financial protection when your flight gets delayed or cancelled.
From business and work to leisure and tourism, millions of people travel for various purposes daily, including frequent travellers among them. Booking flights is one of the most convenient means of travelling as it saves a lot of time and energy compared to other modes of transport. However, it also comes with its own set of uncertainties.
Due to various reasons, you may face an unexpected delay or cancellation in your flight. It can cost you a lot financially and throw your plans into disarray. Thankfully, you can protect yourself by buying travel insurance.
Here’s how it protects you if your flight gets delayed or cancelled.
Travel Insurance Coverage For Flight Delays And Cancellations
Compensation for Delays
Many travel insurance policies offer compensation if your flight is delayed beyond a specified period. This can help cover expenses like meals, accommodation, or transportation costs incurred due to the delay.
For example, if your flight from Mumbai to London is delayed due to technical issues, you might spend on meals at the airport. Travel insurance can cover this expense for you.
Reimbursement For Non-Refundable Expenses
If your flight is cancelled and the airline doesn’t provide an alternative flight, travel insurance can cover non-refundable expenses. It can include reimbursement for tickets, additional travel costs and pre-paid expenses like hotel bookings affected by the cancellation.
Missed Connection Coverage
For Indian travellers transiting through busy hubs like Dubai, Singapore, or London, missed connections can become a problem sometimes. Travel insurance can cover additional costs if you miss a connecting flight due to a delay or cancellation.
Assistance Services
Several travel insurance providers in India offer 24/7 assistance services to help you navigate disruptions. This can include booking flights, arranging accommodation and taking care of any other urgent needs.
To conclude, it is important to compare the terms and conditions of different policies and select one that suits you the best. You must check the reputation of a company before buying insurance from it. You must submit all required documents, including proof of delay or cancellation, to raise a claim successfully.