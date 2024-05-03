How To Select The Right Flexi-Cap Scheme For Your Portfolio—The Mutual Fund Show

While multi-cap funds must invest equally in large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks, flexi-cap funds have no such rules. This can work to the advantage of mutual fund investors.

"Make sure that the tenure is longer," Nisreen Mamaji, CFP and founder of MoneyWorks, said on The Mutual Fund Show.

She suggested a checklist for investors to follow while selecting the right flexi-cap fund:

Understand your goals.

Research.

Performance analysis.

Fund manager's experience.

Investment philosophy.

Consult your financial advisor.

Mamaji's top flexi-cap funds comprise Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund and HDFC Flexi Cap Fund, among others.