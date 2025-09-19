Fixed Deposit Vs PPF: Know Which Works Better For Your Financial Goals

If you are looking for short-to-medium term goals, then opting for an FD could be a suitable choice. These are flexible, offer fixed returns, and can be withdrawn anytime. On the other hand, PPF is meant for long-term goals like retirement or children's education.

An FD is like putting your money in a locked box for a certain period of time and you know exactly how much interest you will earn. However, the interest earned on FDs is taxable. On the other hand, PPF works like a long-term piggy bank—you keep your money for 15 years and it grows with tax-free interest.

While you can choose the amount and tenure for FD investments as per your financial goals, PPF comes with certain limitations. You can only invest up to Rs 1.5 lakh in a PPF account per financial year. It is necessary to deposit at least Rs 500 in a PPF in a financial year to keep your account active. On the other hand, there is no such upper limit for FD investments.

Let’s see how an investment of Rs 1 lakh per year in PPF for 15 years and a lump sum investment of Rs 1 lakh in FD could grow.

Rs 1 lakh per year in PPF:

Interest rate: 7.1% per annum

Tenure: 15 years

Total return: Rs 12,12,139

Invested amount: Rs 15,00,000

Total value: Rs 27,12,139

Rs 1 lakh in FD:

Interest rate: 7% per annum

Tenure: 15 years

Invested amount: Rs 1,00,000

Total return: Rs 1,83,182

Total value: Rs 2,83,182

You can even choose different FD tenures and reinvest the maturity amount as per your financial needs. It is important to note that tax implications may erode your FD gains. While PPF interest earnings and maturity value don’t attract any tax, FD returns are taxable at your applicable slab, depending on the tenure.

To conclude, both FD and PPF could be suitable for investors looking for secure returns. It is advisable to evaluate the interest rates, taxation and other factors before picking one of the two options.