Fixed Deposit Rates Going Into 2026: SBI To HDFC Bank, Know Who Pays You More For Parking Cash

1. State Bank of India

India's largest lender announced changes to interest rates from Dec. 15. At present, SBI is offering 6.25% returns on FDs between one year and less than two years. Also, customers can avail 6.40% returns on a tenure of two to less than three years. For senior citizens, SBI has set 6.75% returns on FDs between one year and two years and 6.90% on FDs between two years and less than three years.

2. HDFC Bank

From Dec. 17 onwards, HDFC Bank is offering 6.25% interest rate on an FD for a one-year tenure (1 Year to < 15 months). Similarly, customers get 6.35% interest for 15 months to less than 18 months and 6.45% for two years. Senior citizens can get 6.75% on an FD for a one-year tenure. They are provided 6.95% for two years.

3. Axis Bank

With effect from Dec. 26, customers get 6.25% interest rate for a one-year tenure and 6.45% for two years. For senior citizens, the bank offers 6.75% interest on a one-year FD tenure and 6.95% on two years.

4. Canara Bank

Canara Bank has revised its interest rates for FDs with a maturity period of 1 year to 15 months to 5.9%. For the same period, it is 6.40% for senior citizens.