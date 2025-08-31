Five Money Lessons From The Summer I Turned Pretty: Wedding Cake Price Tags To Credit Card Bills
A wedding isn't just about love; it’s about a budget, a guest list, and a whole lot of planning.
At Cousins Beach, usually the biggest drama goes down around the love triangle, but money matters from the real world find its way in. The Summer I Turned Pretty might be a young adult romance, but tucked out of plain sight are some serious financial lessons.
Forget the heartache, we're talking about hard numbers, bills and financial planning. From impulsive engagements to defaulted credit card bills, these characters are learning that love doesn't pay the bills (and apparently nor does a rich dad, sometimes).
Impulsive Decisions And Financial Impact
Major life milestones, from marriage to moving, ideally require planning. A little financial planning can save a lot of future headaches and surprises when it comes to the bills.
Major life milestones, from marriage to moving, ideally require planning. A little financial planning can save a lot of future headaches and surprises when it comes to the bills.
Defaulted Credit Card Bills, A Debt Trap
When Jeremiah admits to possibly defaulting on credit card bills, it’s a quick reality check. Unpaid bills stack up fast.
With hefty interest rates and late fees, a little debt can spiral into a serious problem, creating a debt trap that's tough to escape. It's a reminder that despite the privilege of his dad sweeping away a lot of financial stress, financial responsibility still matters.
Wedding Cake Economy And Red Flags
A $750 cake is a big statement, but is it a smart one? Jeremiah wants a decadent wedding cake highlights a common problem, disproportionate splurges.
While it's fine to have this "must-have" item, balance is key. The cost of a single, lavish item can easily throw off the entire budget for an event.
An honourable mention here is the fact that Belly is going for a much lower spend on her wedding dress (Or even hinted at maybe considering upcycling her prom dress for the same).
Dream House: Income Sources And Renting
Belly and Jeremiah’s apartment hunt is a classic case of getting ahead of yourself. Renting requires a stable, consistent income. With no steady jobs, their apartment's rent could quickly turn into a financial nightmare (more than the cat-pee smell).
When it comes to housing, consistency is key. It's important to figure out a reliable income to meet this expense.
Learning To Manage Your Own Finances
Lucinda, Taylor's mother, learns this lesson the hard way. By letting her then-boyfriend handle her salon's finances, she ends up with bleeding cash and credit card debt she didn't even know about. This is a more like a warning.
Its important to understand your own money—where it comes from, where it goes, and who has access to it. Trust is great, but when it comes to money, a little knowledge is your best armor.