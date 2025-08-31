Five Money Lessons From The Summer I Turned Pretty: Wedding Cake Price Tags To Credit Card Bills

At Cousins Beach, usually the biggest drama goes down around the love triangle, but money matters from the real world find its way in. The Summer I Turned Pretty might be a young adult romance, but tucked out of plain sight are some serious financial lessons.

Forget the heartache, we're talking about hard numbers, bills and financial planning. From impulsive engagements to defaulted credit card bills, these characters are learning that love doesn't pay the bills (and apparently nor does a rich dad, sometimes).