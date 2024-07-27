Fitting A Pet Into Your Home, Life And Budget
It’s safe to say that keeping the priceless love of your pet is not easy on the pocket all the time.
If you clicked on this article letting out an involuntary “aweeee” seeing the puppies, you might have at one point of life (or every other day) thought about buying or adopting a dog. For most people, the voice of reason and impulse are both loud when it comes to buying pets.
Whether most people realise it or not, the money side of owning a pet might have bills that you were never prepared for. Buying a pet is definitely a big decision and lots needs to be considered before the decision is made.
Finding A Fit: Breeds And Spaces
Measuring up the physical space you have available in your house is a good place to start.
Evaluating the space available in your house or living space and matching it with the needs and nature of breeds is important. There are certain lifestyles, diets, temperature and more that some breeds require to be healthy.
“Compromising their lifestyle will cause them issues,” said Dr Vrushali Jadhav, a veterinarian. Some farm house dogs or large size dogs require a lot more living space, as they need open spaces to run around. Labradors and retriever family breeds will need require living in locations where they can easily be taken on walks. While smaller dogs like spaniels will be apt for smaller living spaces like apartments.
“Pets are a financial responsibility. Ensure that you have enough financial resources for food and shelter for the living being,” said Harshvardhan Roongta, chief executive officer of Roongta Securities Pvt.
Puppies With Paper
The cost of buying a puppy will depend on the breed, but according to Jadhav, getting a puppy with papers is bound to cost you more.
The cost of buying a dog may go up to Rs 20,000, but finding a breeder who can give you a puppy with papers can push the price higher. Papers here are records of the parents, grandparents, breed specifics and other details.
“The puppies that are registered with the kennel club. Understanding linage will help anticipate breed specific diseases,” said Jadhav.
Puppies, Prices And The Pocket
It’s safe to say that keeping the priceless love of your pet is not easy on the pocket all the time.
"Providing them with good and nutritious food can sort a lot of issues,” said Jadhav. Food costs vary depending on the size of the dog, but might range from Rs 1,500 to 2,000.
The costs of vaccines and vet consultations in the first few months come up to Rs 17,000, according to Jadhav’s estimates. Cost like grooming and healthcare will replace costs of vaccines and frequent vet consultations as they grow.
“Costs of accessories like toothing toys, harness for walks and cages come in. Getting them trained or arranging them lodging when you (travel) are also expenses,” said John Joseph*, a pet owner.
Vet’s Valuable Advice
Consulting a vet as soon as you’ve bought or adopted a pet is crucial as their advice will guide you through the initial days of pet parenting. This consultation will also prepare you for many things like growth spurts, and changes that your pet will undergo, according to Jadhav.
Advice from a vet that is specific to a situation, pet and concerns will make much more sense than general advice online.
“As they approach a senior age, cost of health care will increase. Diseases like tumour or cardiac troubles may start affecting them as they grow old,” said Deepu Philip Mathew, a veterinarian.
Insurance And Coverage
The first year can generally be expensive, but according to Harshvardhan, it’s important to keep a provision of Rs 5,000 to 10,000 every month apart from basic expenses.
There are insurance companies that provide coverage for issues like third party liabilities, surgeries, hospitalisation, terminal disease and mortality benefit along with a few others.
However, it is recommended that one goes through the coverage, condition and fine print as these pricey insurances, may leave some vital services beyond coverage.
“We need to ensure you commit not just to the money side but to take care of the loving living being till its last breath,” said Mathew.
*Name changed on request.