Fitting A Pet Into Your Home, Life And Budget

Measuring up the physical space you have available in your house is a good place to start.

Evaluating the space available in your house or living space and matching it with the needs and nature of breeds is important. There are certain lifestyles, diets, temperature and more that some breeds require to be healthy.

“Compromising their lifestyle will cause them issues,” said Dr Vrushali Jadhav, a veterinarian. Some farm house dogs or large size dogs require a lot more living space, as they need open spaces to run around. Labradors and retriever family breeds will need require living in locations where they can easily be taken on walks. While smaller dogs like spaniels will be apt for smaller living spaces like apartments.

“Pets are a financial responsibility. Ensure that you have enough financial resources for food and shelter for the living being,” said Harshvardhan Roongta, chief executive officer of Roongta Securities Pvt.