Finances After Parent's Passing: Where There's No Will, Is There A Way?

A good place to start will be to list out the assets that were held by the deceased. When there is a will, both the estate and the division would be clearly mentioned. In the absence of a will, the heirs will have to start by taking an account of all the assets.

"Understand what assets the deceased left behind," Shaishavi Kadakia, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said. "Since there is no will, heirs may not have access to asset details, which are typically identified in the will. So, unless the deceased left behind a systematic asset register, a lot of the initial work could be just discovery."

After taking an account of the assets, it is also important to locate the documents for these assets. This process might also take up some time depending on the accessibility of these documents as well.