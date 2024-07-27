Filing Tax Returns: Areas Pensioners Need To Pay Attention

Another source of income that is significant for a pensioner is normally income from other sources.

A large part of this consists of investment income, which is earned from the various investments that have been made. If there is a significant portion of the investment in debt instruments, then interest income will fall under this specific category. Similarly, investment in schemes like the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme or even Government of India bonds falls under this particular category. If there are shares or mutual funds where there is a dividend that has been received, then the dividend too is classified as income from other sources. A significant point that should not be forgotten is that if there is a family pension that is received, then this comes under this particular head and not salaries. There is also a standard deduction that is available for family pension, but this is restricted to Rs 15,000 for the financial year 2023–24.