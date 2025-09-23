Festive Season Gifts In India: Know The Tax Rules

The festive season is finally here. From Navaratri, Durga Puja to Diwali, these are the days Indians love to celebrate with family and friends. Along with all the fun, lights, and sweets, it is also the time for exchanging gifts. That said, before you go picking out the perfect present for your loved ones this year, it is important to know that some gifts you receive during Navratri or Lakshmi Puja could actually be taxable under the law.

Along with friends and family, many companies also give employees gifts during these occasions, ranging from sweets to bonuses. Some of these gifts can be taxable under the Indian Income Tax Act as “Income from Other Sources.”