Festive Hangover? How To Get Your Finances Back On Track After Diwali
If Diwali spending has left your wallet lighter, these practical steps will help you regain control of your finances and start fresh.
Diwali is over, the sweets have been devoured and reality has set in. The festival of lights often leaves behind a lot of fatigue, both physically and financially. From splurging on gifts, spending on food and succumbing to irresistible festive offers, it is easy to lose track of your budget.
If your bank balance post-Diwali is looking bad, don't fret. Here's how you can bounce back and rebuild financial stability.
Face The Numbers Head-On
Start by assessing the damage. Review your recent spending with a clear head. What did you actually spend on? That impulse purchase of additional candles, fancy gift baskets or that last-minute online deal may have set you back more than you realise. Take responsibility for overspending without embarrassment.
Do An Expense Audit
Break down your festive expenses into three simple categories: needs, wants, and regrets. Puja sweets or fancy supplies are needs, and designer clothes or foreign chocolates are likely wants. That impulse-buy gadget you may never use? A definite regret. This honest exercise helps you understand your spending triggers, be it social pressure or festive excitement, and prepares you to make better choices next time.
Cut The Unnecessary Expenses
Now’s the time to declutter your finances. Sort out your bank and card statements for subscriptions that you are no longer making use of, it could be OTT payments, gym membership or fitness apps. These subscriptions may not seem much, but over a year they can drain a lot of money. Use that money to pay off debt or save towards long-term goals.
Rebuild Your Emergency Fund
If you dipped into your emergency fund to spend during Diwali, add replenishing it to your to-do list. Set aside a portion of every salary until your fund holds three to six months' worth of living expenses. This fund is intended to get you through unexpected events, without needing to swipe your credit card again.
Do A Debt Detox
Make a list of all your dues, such as short-term loans, EMIs and credit card payments. Pay off the high-interest debts first, such as credit cards, so that no more build-up happens. Avoid unnecessary balance transfers or refinancing options that may come with hidden costs. A well-planned repayment strategy can bring relief from financial burden and improve your credit health.
Look For An Extra Income Source
If your Diwali shopping emptied your purse, consider taking up a part-time job. Freelancing, tutoring, selling handmade products online, or offering digital services can generate additional income. A modest side job can accelerate debt repayment and restore your savings faster.
Realign Your Financial Goals
Take a moment to revisit your financial objectives. Adjust your short-term plans, like travel, investment or savings, based on your current situation. It’s fine to revise targets after a heavy spending season. What matters is getting back on track gradually.
Recovering from festive overspending isn’t about deprivation, it’s about balance. It is not how much you spend that defines your money story, but how wisely you recover from it.