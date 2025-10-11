Festival Credit Card Deals: Are Discounts And Cashback Worth It?

Each festive season, India is flooded with credit card offers, promising discounts, cashback and no-cost EMIs. From smartphones to SUVs, everything seems more within reach. These credit card deals can seem appealing, but many deals aren’t as rewarding as they appear.

To stay away from traps, carefully read the fine print for minimum spend requirements, deal expiry dates and additional charges, and concentrate on buying only what you need.

Here’s how you can approach it: