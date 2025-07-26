Fake App Alerts: How to Spot Fraud In Loan, UPI And Credit Score Apps

With the emergence of innovative technology, one of the sectors that has witnessed a massive transformation is the financial services industry. From applying for a loan to making payments via UPI, everything is now just a tap away on your smartphone. You no longer have to stand in long queues or deal with piles of paperwork.

Whether you are looking for loans, transferring funds, or buying insurance, all this can be done through your mobile screen. This digital transition has made life easier and faster, but it also comes with its own set of risks.

Digital fraud is on the rise, and fraudsters are now creating fake apps to lure unsuspecting users. So, while carrying out various online financial transactions, it’s advisable to take into account a few factors to avoid scams.