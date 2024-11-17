Failure To Disclose Foreign Assets, Income Can Attract Rs 10-Lakh Penalty: Tax Department

The department issued a public advisory as part of a compliance-cum-awareness campaign launched on Saturday to ensure that such information is reported by the assessee in their income tax return for assessment year 2024–25.

The advisory specified that foreign asset, for a tax resident of India in the previous year, includes bank accounts, cash value insurance contract or annuity contract, financial interest in any entity or business, immovable property, custodial account, equity and debt interest, trusts in which a person is a trustee, beneficiary of settlor, accounts with singing authority, any capital asset etc., held abroad.

The department said taxpayers figuring under this criterion "must mandatorily" fill the foreign asset or foreign source income schedule in their ITR even if their income is below the taxable limit or the asset abroad was "acquired from disclosed sources". "Failure to disclose foreign asset/income in the ITR can attract a penalty of Rs 10 lakh under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015," the advisory stated.