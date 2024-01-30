Factors That Should Guide Withdrawal Of Money During Retirement

There are various investments where the earnings or part of the earnings are paid out in the form of distribution, and this will represent a cash flow for the investor. Here, there is nothing that the investor needs to do with the investment because the payout is coming automatically. Various types of debt investments are prime examples of this where the interest payment is made at a specific time interval so the investor will get the amount directly into their bank account.

Even when it comes to equity investments, if there are dividends earned from direct holding of stocks or mutual funds, then the amount will come into the account automatically. This is different from the investor having to withdraw the specific amount that they want or have decided upon at a specific time interval.

Depending on the amount of total cash flow required and the amount of such automatic payouts, the investor has to then plan out how much they need to withdraw on their own.