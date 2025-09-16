Facing Issues With Income Tax Portal? Tax Department Issued These Fixes

A few hours before the announcement of the extension of the due date, the I-T Department acknowledged the difficulties and released detailed steps to fix glitches on Sept. 15. The advisory highlighted that problems were often linked to local system or browser settings and recommended a series of checks to help users regain access.

The department said in a post on X:

“KIND ATTENTION, TAXPAYERS! Having difficulty accessing the Income Tax e-Filing Portal? Sometimes, access difficulties with the Income Tax e-Filing Portal may arise due to local system/browser settings.”

The I-T Department shared a few simple steps to resolve such issues:

· Delete temporary files → Press Win + R → type temp and %temp% → delete all files.

· Clear browser cache & cookies → Go to Browser Settings → Clear browsing data (cache + cookies)

· Use a different/supported browser → Latest version of Chrome or Edge.

· Open in Incognito/Private Mode → Shortcut: Ctrl+Shift+N OR Ctrl+Shift+P (Firefox

· Disable browser extensions → Especially ad-blockers or privacy tools.

· Update your browser → Ensure you are on the latest version.

· Try a different network → Switch to another Wi-Fi or mobile hotspot.

“Following these checks usually resolves most local access-related difficulties. For further support, please connect with us through our official helpdesk/contact channels,” the post added.