Facing Issues With Income Tax Portal? Tax Department Issued These Fixes
If you are having trouble logging in, follow the Income Tax Department’s advisory as the ITR filing deadline has been extended to Sept. 16.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has granted taxpayers an extra day to file their income tax returns (ITRs) for the assessment year 2025-26, extending the deadline to Sept. 16. The decision came late on Sept. 15 night after widespread complaints of persistent technical problems on the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal.
Advisory For Users Facing Access Issues
A few hours before the announcement of the extension of the due date, the I-T Department acknowledged the difficulties and released detailed steps to fix glitches on Sept. 15. The advisory highlighted that problems were often linked to local system or browser settings and recommended a series of checks to help users regain access.
The department said in a post on X:
“KIND ATTENTION, TAXPAYERS! Having difficulty accessing the Income Tax e-Filing Portal? Sometimes, access difficulties with the Income Tax e-Filing Portal may arise due to local system/browser settings.”
The I-T Department shared a few simple steps to resolve such issues:
· Delete temporary files → Press Win + R → type temp and %temp% → delete all files.
· Clear browser cache & cookies → Go to Browser Settings → Clear browsing data (cache + cookies)
· Use a different/supported browser → Latest version of Chrome or Edge.
· Open in Incognito/Private Mode → Shortcut: Ctrl+Shift+N OR Ctrl+Shift+P (Firefox
· Disable browser extensions → Especially ad-blockers or privacy tools.
· Update your browser → Ensure you are on the latest version.
· Try a different network → Switch to another Wi-Fi or mobile hotspot.
“Following these checks usually resolves most local access-related difficulties. For further support, please connect with us through our official helpdesk/contact channels,” the post added.
Deadline Extended By A Day
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) shared the update on extending the deadline on X at 11.48 p.m. on Sept. 15, stating, “The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2025-26, originally due on 31st July 2025, was extended to 15th September 2025. The Central Board of Direct Taxes has decided to further extend the due date for filing these ITRs for AY 2025-26 from 15th September, 2025, to 16th September, 2025. To enable changes in the utilities, the e-filing portal will remain in maintenance mode from 12:00 AM to 02:30 AM on 16th September 2025.”
Difficulty Accessing e-Filing Portal?
Over the last few days, many taxpayers complained of slow loading times, frozen screens and failed submissions while trying to file returns. Reports said that the last-minute rush of users logging in at the same time may have overloaded the system’s servers, causing intermittent outages and delays. The brief extension is expected to provide some relief to taxpayers who struggled to meet the earlier deadline due to these disruptions.