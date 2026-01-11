Explainer: Simplified Income Tax Act, 2025 — All You Need To Know About The Law Taking Effect From April 1

Q. How will the new law be leaner?

A. The Income Tax Act, 1961 deals with imposition of direct taxes -- personal I-T, corporate tax, securities transaction tax, besides gift and wealth tax. The Act has about 298 sections and 23 chapters. Over the time, the government has abolished various levies including wealth tax, gift tax, fringe benefit tax and banking cash transaction tax. Several sections have been amended, added, removed or have become obsolete over the last 6 decades. The new Act will be free of all the amendments and sections which are no longer relevant.