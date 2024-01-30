Every Portfolio Needs Rebalancing During These Good Times

The best way to tackle this situation is to have a proper asset allocation structure in place. In simple words, asset allocation is nothing but deciding as to how much amounts will be allocated to different asset classes in the portfolio.

Everyone has a unique situation, and this requires that the asset allocation is suited for their requirement. A specific asset allocation tailor made for an individual will ensure that their own needs are taken into consideration. Over a period of time, as the values of the various investment changes, there will be a change in the asset allocation position also.

The key part is that at this stage, one has to ensure that there is a rebalancing that has taken place, and that the asset allocation is back to where it should be.

For example, if the equity portfolio has to be maintained at 60% in the portfolio and a rally has taken it to 65%, the investor knows they need to take 5% of the equity exposure out and allocate this elsewhere. This automatically ensures that at higher values there is some gain that is taken off the well performing asset class and allocated elsewhere so that the overall balance is maintained.