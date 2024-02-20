Evaluating The Extra Benefits Received On Fees Paid On Credit Cards

There are various types of credit cards that are offered by different banks, and one of the key factors that differentiates the cards is whether the issuing banks charge an annual fee to the customer.

With a lot of cards going the no-annual-fee way, one has to look at the cards that charge a fee and see whether the benefits that they give are actually worth the amount that one is paying. Paying fees and not using the extra benefits leads to waste, and hence, here is how one can evaluate the details.