Equities Or Real Estate For Long-Term Wealth Creation? Expert Reveals What’s Best

Owning a home has long been seen as the ultimate sign of financial security in India. Chartered accountant Nitin Kaushik believes that while property ownership may bring comfort, it does not necessarily translate to true wealth creation. In a detailed post on X, Kaushik compared the performance of real estate and equities over the past two decades, concluding that equities have far outshone property as an investment avenue.

“Owning a flat sounds like ‘building assets!’ But is it really wealth creation?” he said, setting the tone for his critique. Kaushik went on to add that although rental returns tend to look lucrative, the math paints a different picture.