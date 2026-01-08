EPFO Wage Cap May Be Raised Beyond Rs 15,000 — What Does It Mean For You?

A long-pending proposal to raise the wage ceiling under the Employees Provident Fund Organisation is back in focus. The government is reconsidering an increase from the current Rs 15,000 a month to a range of Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000. If implemented, the move could significantly widen the social security net by bringing millions of additional workers under mandatory provident fund coverage.

The wage ceiling determines the salary threshold up to which employees, in establishments covered under EPFO, must contribute to the retirement fund. At the current cap it is not mandatory for employers and employees earning above Rs 15,000 to contribute to the social security organisation. Those earning above the cap can join voluntarily.

The existing limit, set in September 2014, has remained unchanged for over a decade despite steady growth in wages across sectors.