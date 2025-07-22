EPFO Rule Change: EDLI Life Cover Eligibility Criteria Eased—Check Key Details Here

The Central government has relaxed life insurance coverage norms for Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers, ensuring a minimum financial assistance of Rs 50,000 under the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme for all members.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment on July 18 notified the new guidelines for the EDLI scheme covering all Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members.

According to the notification, in the event of an employee’s death, the family will receive a minimum assurance benefit of Rs 50,000—even if the employee’s average provident fund balance is lower than this amount.

All EPF subscribers are automatically covered under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme, which provides life insurance coverage of up to Rs 7 lakh in case of the death of an EPFO member during their service period.

The revised norms lay out the minimum insurance amount under paragraph 22 titled 'Scales of assurance benefit and the minimum average balance to be maintained by an employee.'

According to the new clause in the amended rules, a minimum assurance benefit of Rs 50,000 will be paid in case an employee (covered by EPFO or exempted provident fund) passes away during the last 12 months or during their membership period.

Earlier, the death benefit used to be determined by the average provident fund balance of the subscriber. Beneficiary families will now receive a minimum guaranteed payout of Rs 50,000 under the new EDLI norms.