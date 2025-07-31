EPFO Query: Can You Withdraw EPF Without Documents? Ministry Answers

“No document substantiating the claim is required to be submitted to the EPFO offices,” the government reportedly stated in the recent parliament session.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment, through the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), provided key updates in the Lok Sabha regarding ongoing efforts to enhance transparency, streamline the claim process, and reduce rejection rates. The clarification came in response to questions raised by Lok Sabha members Manickam Tagore B, Suresh Kumar Shetkar, and Vijayakumar alias Vijay Vasanth.

The government reaffirmed that no supporting documentation for the EPF members' claims had to be sent to the EPFO offices.

The officials cited the 2017 composite claim form, which relies on "self-certification" and places the burden of proof on the member, thereby streamlining the process of claiming advances, partial withdrawals and final withdrawals.

In response to a query on claim rejections caused by poor-quality document submissions before and after the new settlement process, the government outlined corrective measures. It informed the parliament that, as part of the streamlined procedure, the requirement to upload an image of the cheque leaf or passbook was removed on April 3, 2025.