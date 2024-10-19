EPFO Pension Scheme: Wait Till The Age Of 60 And Unlock Higher Benefits, Check Key Details

EPF pension rules stipulate that employees can start receiving their pension at the age of 58, provided they have contributed to the EPF scheme for at least 10 years. However, if subscribers choose to delay their pension until they turn 60, they are entitled to an increase in their pension amount.

Specifically, deferring pension till the age of 60 could fetch an additional 8% more pension, compared to the amount to be received at the age of 58 years.

For those who choose to claim their pension at 59, an extra 4% is added. By waiting until the age of 60, the total pension increases by 8%, which can be a significant advantage for post-retirement years.

In a recent video, the EPFO explained pension benefits, eligibility, and calculation methods: