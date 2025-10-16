EPFO New Rules On Withdrawals Explained: Myths Vs Facts, Government Clarifies On Misleading Claims

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has dismissed misleading claims circulating on social media about recent reforms under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). A PIB release stated that the posts were “factually incorrect and grossly misleading,” as they distorted facts related to EPF withdrawal rules, eligibility conditions and access to provident fund balances.

According to the Ministry, 13 complex provisions were merged into three simplified categories to make withdrawals easier and more transparent. The minimum employment period required for withdrawals was also reduced from seven years to one year. Members can now withdraw up to 75% of their eligible amount at any time without any documentation, the government clarified on Oct. 15.