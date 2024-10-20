EPFO net new member additions rise 9.07% to 18.53 lakh in August

The states/UTs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Delhi, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh individually added more than 5 per cent of the total net members during the month.

The month-on-month comparison of industry-wise data displayed significant growth in the members working in establishments engaged in the industries viz. trading - commercial establishments, engineers - engg. contractors, building and construction industry, agriculture farms, Beedi making etc.