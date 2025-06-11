EPFO: How To Withdraw Your PF Amount Online And Offline—A Guide

The government-backed Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is responsible for managing retirement savings for employees in the private sector. It oversees provident fund contributions made by the employees and employers every month.

The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) scheme is aimed at providing financial security to salaried individuals in the private sector in their retirement years. The interest rate is reviewed and fixed by the government each financial year. Currently, the EPF interest rate stands at 8.25% per annum for the financial year 2024-25.

Each employee, enrolled under the EPF scheme, contributes 12% of the basic pay and dearness allowance (DA) every month to the PF account. An equal amount is also contributed by the employer. Employees earning a basic salary of up to Rs 15,000 are mandatorily required to contribute to the PF scheme.