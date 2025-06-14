EPFO: How To Rectify Discrepancies In Employer’s Contributions

Employees’ Provident Fund scheme, managed by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), is a reliable retirement savings plan for the private sector workers. The government-backed scheme has been designed to provide financial security to salaried employees in the private sector.

Employees earning a basic salary up to Rs 15,000 per month are mandatorily required to contribute to the Provident Fund (PF). As per the existing EPFO norms, 12% of the basic salary and dearness allowance is contributed by the employee every month. The employer also shares an equal amount, out of which a portion goes towards the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS).

It’s advisable for all EPF subscribers to frequently check their provident fund account details to ensure that their contributions are updated every month. This helps to avoid any potential issues regarding claims later.