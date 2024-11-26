EPFO: How To Activate UAN, Link Aadhaar With Bank Accounts For ELI Scheme Benefits; Check Last Date And Steps
The employees can activate their UAN through an Aadhaar-based OTP verification process.
The employees need to activate their Universal Account Number (UAN) and complete the seeding of Aadhaar to bank account in order to avail the benefits under the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme announced in the Union Budget 2024-25. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has been instructed by the Ministry of Labour and Employment to ensure activation of UAN using Aadhaar-based OTP.
The UAN activation and Aadhar seeding to bank account are important processes that help employees manage their Provident Fund (PF) accounts. The employees can also avail services like downloading the PF passbook and submitting online claims only after completing UAN activation and Aadhaar seeding to bank account.
Employers have been asked to complete the process of UAN activation through Aadhaar-based OTP for all their employees joining in the current financial year by Nov. 30, 2024, starting with the latest joinees, in order to get the benefits under the ELI Scheme.
"Since, the benefits under ELI Scheme, will be disbursed through DBT to eligible employees, Employers are urged to ensure UAN activation and Aadhaar seeding in Bank Account be 30th November 2024, in respect of all their employees who have joined in the current financial year, starting with the latest Poinees, The concerned EPPO offices may kindly be contacted for necessary guidance in this matter, if required," the EPFO said in a circular dated Nov 22.
The employees can activate their UAN through an Aadhaar-based OTP verification process.
How To Activate UAN: Step-By-Step Guide
Here is how to activate your UAN to enjoy EPFO’s comprehensive online services and get ELI benefits.
Visit the EPFO Member Portal here.
Under the "Important Links" tab, choose the Activate UAN option.
Enter your UAN, Aadhaar number, name, date of birth, and Aadhaar-linked mobile number. (Employees should make sure their mobile number is Aadhaar-linked to access the full range of EPFO’s digital services).
Agree to Aadhaar OTP verification.
Select the "Get Authorization PIN" option to receive an OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
Enter the OTP to complete the activation.
A password will be sent to your registered mobile number upon successful activation.
How To Link Aadhaar With Your Bank Account Online?
Different banks have different ways to link Aadhaar with bank accounts. Here is a general step-by-step guide to do it via internet banking:
Visit the internet banking portal of your bank and login with your credentials.
Under the Account option, click on the Update Aadhaar with Bank accounts(CIF) section.
Enter your internet banking password if asked.
You may be redirected to a new tab. Here, enter your Aadhaar number.
Click on Submit after correctly entering your Aadhaar number.
You will get a message once your Aadhaar is seeded.