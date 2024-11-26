EPFO: How To Activate UAN, Link Aadhaar With Bank Accounts For ELI Scheme Benefits; Check Last Date And Steps

The employees need to activate their Universal Account Number (UAN) and complete the seeding of Aadhaar to bank account in order to avail the benefits under the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme announced in the Union Budget 2024-25. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has been instructed by the Ministry of Labour and Employment to ensure activation of UAN using Aadhaar-based OTP.

The UAN activation and Aadhar seeding to bank account are important processes that help employees manage their Provident Fund (PF) accounts. The employees can also avail services like downloading the PF passbook and submitting online claims only after completing UAN activation and Aadhaar seeding to bank account.

Employers have been asked to complete the process of UAN activation through Aadhaar-based OTP for all their employees joining in the current financial year by Nov. 30, 2024, starting with the latest joinees, in order to get the benefits under the ELI Scheme.