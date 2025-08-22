EPFO Hikes Death Relief Ex-Gratia To Rs 15 Lakh For Employees' Families: Who Is Eligible?

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has increased the ex-gratia amount under the ‘Death Relief Fund’ to Rs 15 lakh for families of eligible employees. This enhanced amount, up from the earlier Rs 8.8 lakh, will be effective April 1, 2025.

The benefit applies to employees of the Central Board who die while in service. The amount will be paid to the nominee or legal heir, in accordance with the EPFO rules. It will be disbursed from the Staff Welfare Fund and is aimed at improving financial support for affected families.

In a circular dated Aug. 19, EPFO said, “…the undersigned is directed to convey the approval of the Central Provident Fund Commissioner/ President, Central Staff Welfare Committee, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, for enhancement of the ex-gratia amount under Death Relief Fund from Rs 8.8 Lakh to Rs 15 Lakh. The ex-gratia amount of Rs 15 Lakh (Rs Fifteen Lakh only) shall be paid to the family members (nominee or legal heirs) of the deceased employee of the Central Board, from the Staff Welfare Fund.”