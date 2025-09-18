EPFO Fast-Tracks Services With Simplified Approvals, Online Access To PF Transfer Certificates

A major challenge for the EPFO members has been the need to log in to a separate portal to check their PF passbook. This dual-login system often caused delays and other issues.

To solve this, EPFO has introduced 'Passbook Lite' within the Member Portal, which gives members a quick, summarised view of their contributions, withdrawals, and current balance. This new feature integrates existing APIs, reducing the burden on the main passbook portal and improving operational efficiency.

For a detailed view with graphical displays, members can still access the original Passbook Portal. The primary goal of this initiative is to provide all key services through a single login, which is expected to reduce grievances and boost member satisfaction.