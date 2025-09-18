EPFO Fast-Tracks Services With Simplified Approvals, Online Access To PF Transfer Certificates
A major challenge for the EPFO members has been the need to log in to a separate portal to check their PF passbook.
The Employee Provident Fund Organisation has launched three significant reforms to improve member services and streamline processes.
The new initiatives include 'Passbook Lite,' which allows members to view a summarised passbook on the Member Portal, a new feature that enables members to download Annexure K (Transfer Certificate) directly, and a rationalisation of the approval hierarchy to speed up claim settlements.
Passbook Lite' for Simplified Access
A major challenge for the EPFO members has been the need to log in to a separate portal to check their PF passbook. This dual-login system often caused delays and other issues.
To solve this, EPFO has introduced 'Passbook Lite' within the Member Portal, which gives members a quick, summarised view of their contributions, withdrawals, and current balance. This new feature integrates existing APIs, reducing the burden on the main passbook portal and improving operational efficiency.
For a detailed view with graphical displays, members can still access the original Passbook Portal. The primary goal of this initiative is to provide all key services through a single login, which is expected to reduce grievances and boost member satisfaction.
Online Access to Annexure K
Previously, when employees changed jobs and their PF accounts were transferred, the Transfer Certificate (Annexure K) was only shared between PF offices. Members could only get a copy upon request, which made it difficult to track the status of their transfers.
EPFO has now enabled members to download Annexure K in PDF format directly from the Member Portal. This reform offers several benefits, including full transparency for PF transfers.
It also enables users to confirm that their PF balance and service period have been correctly updated in the new account, and a permanent digital record for future reference.
Faster Claim Settlements Through Simplified Approvals
Many services, such as PF transfers, settlements and advances, previously required approval from senior officers, leading to delays. In a move to fast-track settlements, the EPFO has reduced and rationalised the approval hierarchy.
Powers that were once held by higher-level officers have now been delegated to Assistant PF Commissioners and subordinate staff. This includes transactions related to PF transfers, settlements, advances and refunds.
The reform is expected to result in faster claim settlements, smoother service delivery and improved accountability at the field office level, ultimately enhancing member satisfaction.