EPFO Allows Up To 100% Part Of Withdrawal: What This Means For Employees

To enhance the ease of living of EPF members, CBT decided to simplify the partial withdrawal provisions of the EPF Scheme by merging 13 complex provisions into a single, streamlined rule categorised into three types, namely, essential needs (illness, education, marriage), housing needs and special circumstances.

Now, members will be able to withdraw up to 100% of the eligible balance in the provident fund, including employee and employer shares.

Withdrawal limits have been liberalised that is, education withdrawals allowed up to 10 times and marriage up to 5 times (from the existing limit of a total of 3 partial withdrawals for marriage & education in all).

The requirement of minimum service has been uniformly reduced to only 12 months for all partial withdrawals.