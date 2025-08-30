EPFO 3.0 Launch: From PF ATM Withdrawal To Fast Settlement, Here's What You Should Expect

PF Withdrawal Through ATMs

Once EPFO 3.0 is rolled out, EPF members can access their provident fund savings via ATM withdrawals. To use this feature, members must activate their UAN and ensure their Aadhaar is linked with their bank account. This measure is aimed at helping members secure money promptly in times of urgency.

Withdrawals Through UPI

As part of India’s digital payment revolution, the new EPFO 3.0 system will let members withdraw money via UPI. This feature is designed to make withdrawing funds faster and easier by curtailing lengthy application processes.

Simpler Process For Online Claims

The new system will allow members to submit corrections or updates online through OTP authentication, removing the necessity of physically visiting an EPFO office. Additionally, tracking the progress of their claims will become more straightforward.

Quicker Settlement Of Death Claims

The settlement procedure for death claims will be streamlined to ensure faster disbursal to nominees. In the case of minor beneficiaries, families will no longer need to provide a guardian certificate, facilitating prompt access to funds.

Mobile-Friendly Usage Experience

The upcoming platform focuses on mobile accessibility. The new system will enable members to easily access and manage account details, track deposits, and check claim statuses whenever needed.

The upcoming digital overhaul of EPFO is set to minimise delays, broaden accessibility and align with India’s rapidly developing fintech sector. Upon its release, this upgraded platform will be one of the most transformative enhancements to the EPF system in recent times.