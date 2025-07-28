EPF Interest Status: How To Check If It Has Been Credited To Your Account

Employees’ Provident Fund (PF) is a government-backed savings scheme for private sector employees in India, offering guaranteed returns on a portion of their monthly income. Under this scheme, both the employer and employee contribute 12% of the basic salary and dearness allowance every month.

The government periodically reviews and fixes interest rate for EPF deposits. For FY 2024-25, the government approved an interest rate of 8.25%.

Compared to conservative investment instruments like fixed deposits, PF offers higher returns and also allows partial withdrawal for emergencies. EPF interest amount is calculated based on the running balance every month, but it is credited to the member’s account after the end of the financial year.

In 2023-2024, EPFO began the process of crediting the interest to members' accounts in August, which lasted until December.

However, the government has revised the timeline for FY2024-25. On July 8, Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that the EPFO began crediting 8.25% interest for FY25 from June 6. According to Mandaviya, 99.9% of establishments and 96.51% of the total EPFO member accounts were already updated by the end of June. The rest were expected to be completed by mid-July.