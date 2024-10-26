EPF Calculator: Here's How Much You Need To Invest To Get Rs 2 Crore On Retirement

EPF Calculator: Retirement planning has become essential these days with the rising cost of living, medical expenses, and inflation. Generally, financial experts advise to plan investments early to build a sizeable corpus for your golden years. It's advisable to start investing in your 20s or 30s for retirement.

The retirement corpus should be enough to meet your monthly expenses after your service years and the amount should be decided taking into account your lifestyle and inflation rates. Building a retirement corpus of Rs 2 crore is not a difficult task. It can be achieved with little financial discipline and a long-term investment strategy.

While there are several retirement benefit schemes, the Employees' Provident Fund could be a suitable option if you are a salaried individual. The scheme is a government-backed savings plan designed for offering retirement benefits, including pension.