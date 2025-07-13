'EMIs For Nursery': CoinSwitch Co-Founder Flags Rising School Fee Dilemma Of Middle-Class Parents

According Singhal, official data highlights that education inflation is around 4%, but parents are seeing a much bigger impact on their wallets. In cities like Ahmedabad, annual fees for Class 4 are close to Rs 1.8 lakh.

Meanwhile, middle-class incomes have only grown by 0.4% per year over the past decade. The result? Families are now taking out EMIs just to pay for nursery or primary school fees. “Forget saving for college,” Singhal said. “Parents are now borrowing money for nursery.”

This growing gap between school costs and family incomes is pushing many to cut down on other expenses or dip into savings. Parents are juggling rent, transport, books, and uniforms while trying to give their children the best future. “This isn’t just inflation,” Singhal wrote. “It’s erosion, of savings, of peace of mind, and of family dreams.”