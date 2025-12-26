EMI Vs SIP: What Works Better For Buying A Rs 50-Lakh House?

Buying a house is a dream for many, but financing it is no cakewalk. Amid rising property prices, buying a house requires substantial investment and long-term financial commitment.

Many turn to home loans to realise their dream of owning a house. While a home loan could be a viable option for immediate ownership, it may lead to a significant financial burden for many years. The rising cost of living and sustained financial pressure can prove to be formidable challenges.

While Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) for home loans is a traditionally accepted route, many people have also started exploring new-age alternatives. These include options such as a systematic investment plan (SIPs) in mutual funds. Investors with a long-term horizon and higher risk appetite are willing to bet on SIPs to create their housing corpus, while also earning attractive returns.

It could be confusing for many to decide between a home loan and an SIP to buy a house. Opting for a home loan may allow you to buy the house immediately, but the EMI burden may lead to financial difficulties in the long run. On the other hand, you can invest the same EMI amount through an SIP and build the required corpus to buy the house later.