EMI Or Full Payment: Which Is Smarter During Festive Sales?

Shoppers across the country are preparing for expensive purchases this Diwali season. Everyone wants to take advantage of the festive discounts on a wide range of products from luxury goods, home décor and gifts to electronics and appliances.

Many retail stores, e-commerce platforms and top brands are offering heavy discounts on various products. But as offers start coming in, people often wonder whether to pay the full amount at once or make payments in instalments.

If you've saved enough money, paying the full price is often the better choice. This is because you might get extra discounts or cashback, and the product is yours immediately. You don't have to wait for monthly payments.

However, spending a large amount at once can leave you short on cash for other expenses, especially during the festive season.