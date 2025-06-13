Emergency During Travel? Here’s How To Manage Your Expenses
Sometimes, you may face unexpected emergencies while travelling. So, what should you do in such a situation and how can you be ready to face it? Here are some tips that can help you.
Travelling can be a wonderful experience that helps you to reinvigorate yourself. It can deepen your experience of life and help you forget the monotony. At the same time, it is important to remember that a good travelling experience requires careful planning and preparation.
Tips To Manage Expenses During An Emergency
Plan Ahead With Travel Insurance
One of the best things you can do to take care of emergencies while travelling is to buy travel insurance before your trip. You must look for policies that cover medical emergencies, trip cancellations, loss of luggage and flight delays. For international trips, ensure the policy includes coverage for hospitalisation abroad.
Use Technology
Technology can be a powerful tool in managing expenses during a travel emergency. If you lose your wallet or cards, payment apps can help you access funds via UPI. For medical emergencies, you can use telemedicine platforms to connect with doctors for quick consultations.
Prioritise Essential Expenses
During an emergency, you must assess the situation and prioritise expenses. For example, if your flight is cancelled, focus on securing a new ticket or accommodation before splurging on non-essentials. If you fall ill, seek treatment at a reputable hospital or clinic covered by your insurance rather than opting for an expensive option nearby.
Seek Help From Locals
Both at home and abroad, you can reach out to locals for help. If you are abroad, you could try connecting with members of the Indian diaspora. Further, the Indian Embassy or Consulate can assist with lost passports, emergency repatriation, or connecting you with local services.
Build An Emergency Fund
It is better to be safe than sorry. That’s why, before starting your journey, you must set aside a dedicated emergency fund for your trip. An emergency fund can cover unexpected costs like emergency transport, temporary accommodation, or replacing essential items like a lost phone or passport.
To conclude, you must gather enough information about your travel destination and take some precautionary measures for any potential emergencies. On a domestic trip, you must carry some cash as digital payments may not always be reliable in remote areas. For international travel, a mix of cash and a forex card ensures you have access to funds without incurring hefty conversion fees.