⁠ELSS Vs PPF Vs NPS: Which Tax-Saving Instrument Should You Choose To Make More Money?

PPF is one of India’s most reliable savings options. It is backed by the government and offers steady returns. A person must invest at least Rs 500 a year to keep a PPF account active, and the maximum deposit allowed in a year is Rs 1.5 lakh.

But the scheme has limited liquidity. It comes with a 15-year lock-in period. While partial withdrawals are allowed from the sixth year onwards, you can access the full corpus only after the account matures at 15 years. Also, the returns may not always keep up with inflation.

Tax Benefits

PPF is eligible for tax deductions up to Rs 1.5 lakh in a fiscal. A major advantage of PPF is its EEE tax status (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt). This means contributions qualify for tax benefits under Section 80C, and both the interest earned and the final maturity amount are also fully tax-free.

Returns

The government announces the PPF interest rate every year, and it generally falls between 7% and 8% per annum. The current interest rate is 7.1%.