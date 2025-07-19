Education Beats Payslips: Reddit User Secures Credit Card With Rs 3 Lakh Limit Due To His Degree

A Reddit post has gone viral after a user shared an unusual but successful way of securing a credit card. The post highlighted how the user’s educational qualification helped in securing a credit card after repeated rejections.

The post, shared on the r/CreditCardsIndia community, highlighted that the user was frustrated with a five-month-long struggle to secure a card from HDFC Bank. The viral post shared that despite having a savings account and receiving persistent calls from bank representatives, the user’s application faced continuous rejections.

“I have been trying to get a credit card for five months now. I have a savings account in HDFC Bank, which I started using as my salary account. Then started the never-ending calls and WhatsApp messages from HDFC. In the beginning, I would apply through them, provide them payslips, do KYC (during which they randomly visited my home twice without any prior information), yet my applications would always get declined,” the post, shared last week, read.