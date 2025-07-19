Education Beats Payslips: Reddit User Secures Credit Card With Rs 3 Lakh Limit Due To His Degree
The post highlighted how the user’s educational qualification helped in securing a credit card after repeated rejections.
A Reddit post has gone viral after a user shared an unusual but successful way of securing a credit card. The post highlighted how the user’s educational qualification helped in securing a credit card after repeated rejections.
The post, shared on the r/CreditCardsIndia community, highlighted that the user was frustrated with a five-month-long struggle to secure a card from HDFC Bank. The viral post shared that despite having a savings account and receiving persistent calls from bank representatives, the user’s application faced continuous rejections.
“I have been trying to get a credit card for five months now. I have a savings account in HDFC Bank, which I started using as my salary account. Then started the never-ending calls and WhatsApp messages from HDFC. In the beginning, I would apply through them, provide them payslips, do KYC (during which they randomly visited my home twice without any prior information), yet my applications would always get declined,” the post, shared last week, read.
Subsequently, the user came across an offer from ICICI Bank for its premium Sapphiro Credit Card, exclusively available to alumni of Tier-1 institutions. The post further read that the application was approved within two days after applying and the card was delivered the very next day.
“Then came a promotional mail from ICICI Bank, in which they were offering ICICI Sapphiro Credit Card to alumni of Tier 1/Premium Institutions of India. Generally, I delete these emails, but out of desperation, I filled out the form. The next day, I received a call from a sales representative. I completed the KYC, uploaded my degree and voila! My card got approved in two days and I received it the next day!” the post added.
Pleased with the outcome, the user shared that the ICICI Sapphiro Credit Card came with a cumulative credit limit of Rs 3 lakh. Additionally, they received a Priority Pass membership card for complimentary lounge access at select airports.
“Anyway, thanks for reading this till here. And if you're new to the corporate world and waiting for your first credit card, don't lose hope! And if nothing works, maybe try getting into an IIT,” the post concluded.