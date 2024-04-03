Ease Of Mutual Fund Operation: Keep Your Email, Mobile Updated

There is quite a bit of concern among investors with respect to completion of Know Your Client, or KYC, norms as mutual fund Registrars and Transfer Agents, or RTAs, send across missives regarding its compliance.

While gathering and submitting these details is one aspect there are a lot of investors who have no idea that there is something missing and it needs their attention due to lack of details.

The presence of an email and a mobile number that is linked to the mutual fund investment becomes a very important thing that will keep the communication flowing.