Business NewsPersonal FinanceEarning Rs 25,000 Per Month? This Is How You Can Save Up To Rs 1 Crore
Earning Rs 25,000 Per Month? This Is How You Can Save Up To Rs 1 Crore

Even with a modest income of Rs 25,000 a month, disciplined savings and smart investing will enable you to save up to Rs 1 crore in the long run.

12 Sep 2025, 12:48 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Steady investments of even small amounts can help you accumulate a substantial corpus. (Source: Envato)</p></div>
Steady investments of even small amounts can help you accumulate a substantial corpus. (Source: Envato)
For most people earning around Rs 25,000 a month, accumulating significant wealth may seem like a distant dream. However, prudent financial planning, judicious investment and the effect of compounding can help you build a substantial corpus over time even with a modest income.

Here's how you can create a corpus of Rs 1 crore with a monthly income of Rs 25,000.

Budgeting And Regular Saving

Managing what you spend is the first step. To identify areas in which you might be able to cut back, monitor your expenditure and income. It is possible to make a significant difference by saving anywhere from about 20% to 30% of your monthly take-home pay. So, if you are making Rs 25,000 per month, it would be worth saving Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 per month. The sooner you start saving, the more time your money will have to accumulate. Remember, consistency is the key.

Use Compounding To Your Advantage

Your funds can increase significantly over time if you invest them well. The sooner you start, the more you can harness the magic of compounding. For instance, you could end up creating a corpus of even more than Rs 1 crore in about 24 years if you invest Rs 6,000 every month in a diversified equities mutual fund with an average annual rate of 12%. Regular contributions and compounding returns can turn small monthly savings into a large corpus.

Choose The Right Investments

Systematic investment plans (SIPs) and equity mutual funds are the ideal modes of creating wealth over a long period. A combination of debt and equity funds will help deliver stable growth while keeping volatility in check for those with a lower risk tolerance. Periodic review and rebalancing of your portfolio will ensure that you remain on track toward your goal.

Avoid Debt And Build Emergency Funds

Your wealth can be squandered by debt with high interest rates. Avoid unnecessary credit card loans and personal loans. Also, maintain an emergency fund sufficient to cover six to 12 months of expenses. This will prevent you from cashing out your investments if you go through a rough financial patch.

Be Patient And Disciplined

Wealth building takes time. Although there will be market fluctuations, a disciplined investment and saving strategy will ultimately bear fruit. Stay focused on your goal and avoid making rash withdrawals.

A Rs 25,000 monthly income may look small, but through diligent saving and consistent investing, you can definitely save Rs 1 crore. The key to converting modest incomes into big money is to begin early, be regular and make smart financial choices.

