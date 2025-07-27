Earn Rs 20,000 A Month? Here's An Investment Strategy That Can Make You A Crorepati

Many of us dream of becoming a crorepati. While it seems like a daunting ambition for several, especially those in the lower income brackets, to build a Rs 1-crore corpus fund. However, this milestone can be achieved with a little planning amid the fast-evolving financial services landscape in India.

Investment tools like mutual funds are a good option to build a corpus of Rs 1 crore over the long term through small investments. Individuals can start their wealth accumulation journey through systematic investment plans (SIPs) with even as little as Rs 500 per month.

SIPs, gold, and other assets can help diversify the portfolio and grow one's money through the power of compounding.

With consistency and financial commitment over a long-term horizon, one can create a Rs 1 crore corpus even with a monthly salary of Rs 20,000.

Let’s take a look at how to build a sizeable corpus of Rs 1 crore: